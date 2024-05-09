MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MFIC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 194,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MFIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

