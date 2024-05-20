Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 30085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

