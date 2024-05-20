Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1,552.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,833 shares during the period. Huntsman makes up 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.14. 43,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,690. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

