Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Fortuna Silver Mines Call Options (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,906 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 2,569 call options.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. 1,604,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,349. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

