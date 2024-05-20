Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,108. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

