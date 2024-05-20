Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 895.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,182 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,509 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 276.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 923,680 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $20,615,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 487.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 845,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 701,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $34.72. 53,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at $38,265,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,970. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

