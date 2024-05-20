Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.72

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,818,814 shares in the company, valued at $60,999,134.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $432,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,818,814 shares in the company, valued at $60,999,134.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,459 shares of company stock worth $4,025,391. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

