Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $78.05, with a volume of 74931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.17.

Specifically, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Sempra Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sempra by 85.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

