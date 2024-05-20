Norges Bank Invests $489.92 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,342,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,922,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. 64,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.