Norges Bank Invests $489.92 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,342,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,922,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VNO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. 64,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 1.57.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
