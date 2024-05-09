goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$208.80.

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE:GSY traded down C$10.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$180.33. 78,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,178. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$168.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$154.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$100.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at goeasy

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

