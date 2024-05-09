QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $17.31. 140,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 392,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. Research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 46.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 578,228 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

