B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.05.

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,567. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Insiders sold 205,857 shares of company stock valued at $789,779 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

