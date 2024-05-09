Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $40,157.04 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. Ginkgo Bioworks’s revenue was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 44.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,078,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.0% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

