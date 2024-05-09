Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $40,157.04 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.42.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. Ginkgo Bioworks’s revenue was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.
