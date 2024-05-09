William Banyai Sells 798 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, William Banyai sold 327 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $10,705.98.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.