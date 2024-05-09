Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Trading Down 12.5%

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 2,019,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,652,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.70.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

