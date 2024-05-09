Franklin Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,097 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 736% compared to the average volume of 849 call options.
Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:BEN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,685. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
