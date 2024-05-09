Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $332.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $330.00 to $332.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.70.

Get Waters alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Trading Up 2.6 %

WAT stock traded up $8.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,208. Waters has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $363.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.