UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Fosun International Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 105,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,515,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $504.07. 134,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,083. The company has a market cap of $463.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.