FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Shai Shahar Sells 6,094 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $339,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $873,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shai Shahar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00.

FormFactor stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FormFactor by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in FormFactor by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 395,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,898 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $2,597,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

