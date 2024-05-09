Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,059 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 68.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 263,543 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of NOV by 42.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 864,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 256,883 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,343,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Down 0.2 %

NOV stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

