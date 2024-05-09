Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,236.00

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,236 ($28.09) and last traded at GBX 2,216 ($27.84), with a volume of 168283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,210 ($27.76).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.89) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,623 ($20.39) to GBX 1,883 ($23.66) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on PLUS
Plus500 Trading Up 0.2 %
Plus500 Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is 2,610.44%.
Plus500 Company Profile
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Plus500
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Arm’s Earnings Stumble Could Create A Golden Entry Point
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to Bet on a Large Stock Price Move with an Options Strangle
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Shopify Stock Took a Breather, Markets Stay Bullish On its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.