Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,236.00

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,236 ($28.09) and last traded at GBX 2,216 ($27.84), with a volume of 168283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,210 ($27.76).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.89) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,623 ($20.39) to GBX 1,883 ($23.66) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,920.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,734.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is 2,610.44%.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

