Ethereum (ETH) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. Ethereum has a market cap of $357.00 billion and $10.86 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,972.36 or 0.04872978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00055741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,105,243 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

