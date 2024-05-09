DEI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $125.77 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. DEI has a market capitalization of $125.77 million and approximately $761.29 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00134304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009746 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

