SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $95.16 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $902.30 million and $95.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,997.20 or 1.00000738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.92245314 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $97,834,143.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

