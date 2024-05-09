Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.450-8.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-8.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.09.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

