Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.
Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance
Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $38.19.
Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 52.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheesecake Factory
About Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cheesecake Factory
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.