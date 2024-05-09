Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

