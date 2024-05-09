Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $3.98 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and $282.79 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $27.08 or 0.00044162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,312.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.00724579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00131775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00064189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.09 or 0.00213803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00102397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,962,928 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

