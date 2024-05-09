Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Entergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,229 shares of company stock worth $2,229,970. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Entergy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 51.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $110.83 on Friday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.