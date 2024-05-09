Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $29.03 on Friday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Galapagos by 783.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

