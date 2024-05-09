Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $657,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RWR stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.