Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 36,535 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,215 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Autodesk worth $289,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.95 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.95 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

