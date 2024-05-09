Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 1,502,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,678. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.09. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.91.
In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
