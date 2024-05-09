Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,254. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $241,006.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,455 shares of company stock worth $1,014,779. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

