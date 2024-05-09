Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corpay from $302.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of CPAY traded down $24.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Corpay has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.39 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corpay will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

