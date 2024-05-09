Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $13.26. 1,964,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Embecta will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Embecta

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Stories

