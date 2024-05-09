General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,423,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,933 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in General Mills by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,111 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,519,000 after purchasing an additional 96,935 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.05. 900,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

