Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.61

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$120.61 and last traded at C$120.23, with a volume of 12070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOL shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$109.36.

Dollarama Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. Research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5040525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$150,106.41. Insiders sold a total of 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

