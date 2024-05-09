Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.02

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.02 and last traded at $118.57, with a volume of 15489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

