Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $411-416 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.81 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.19. 397,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,352. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.