D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,436 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DHI traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $149.49. 1,212,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,022. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average of $142.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

