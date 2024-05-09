Townsend & Associates Inc Has $4.12 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $468.45. The stock had a trading volume of 245,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,134. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

