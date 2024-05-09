Townsend & Associates Inc Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,841,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,424 shares of company stock worth $18,673,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $118.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,778.07. The stock had a trading volume of 187,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,528.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3,418.38. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

