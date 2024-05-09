Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 295 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $204.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

