Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.67% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $35,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $50,250,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,738,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,147,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,082,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.14. 116,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,164. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $47.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

