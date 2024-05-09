2,600 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,627,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $3,246,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,894. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

