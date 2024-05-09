Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,809 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,446. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day moving average of $230.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

