Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark lowered Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.06.

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 0.9 %

CHR opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.27.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2339499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

