DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DRI Healthcare Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.50.

Shares of DHT.UN stock opened at C$16.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.26. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$17.43.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

