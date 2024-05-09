TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $166,759.89.

On Monday, March 4th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $1,242,000.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $127.22 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -374.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,673 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,884 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

