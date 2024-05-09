Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 4,978 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 1.08% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $36,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 139,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,478. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.38.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.